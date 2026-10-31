 In Sheki, an official hit the municipality chairman on the head with a bottle | 1news.az
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In Sheki, an official hit the municipality chairman on the head with a bottle

1news Staff15:55 - Today
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In Sheki, an official hit the municipality chairman on the head with a bottle

The chairman of the municipality of the village of Okhud in the Sheki district has sustained a bodily injury.

As Teleqraf reports, the incident occurred on the evening of October 30.

At a pre-wedding feast, the representative of the head of the Executive Authority (EA) of the Sheki district for the village of Okhud, Oruj Ahmedov, argued with the chairman of the village municipality, Tarlan Salimov. During the argument, the EA representative struck the municipality chairman on the head with a glass bottle.

At that moment, O. Ahmedov was in a state of alcoholic intoxication.

According to the information, the drunken EA representative was swearing loudly. The municipality chairman reprimanded him over his behavior.

Angered by this, O. Ahmedov grabbed a glass bottle from the table and struck T. Salimov on the head with it. The injured municipality chairman went to a hospital, where his head was stitched up.

It is noted that Oruj Ahmedov's brother-in-law works as a department head in the EA of the Sheki district.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.

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