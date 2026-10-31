In Shusha, a man beat his wife, who refused to give him money for vodka

A man who beat his wife has been detained in Shusha.

As lent.az reports, 51-year-old Mamed Akhmedov (names and surnames have been changed - ed.) beat his wife Asmer during a quarrel that broke out at home, inflicting numerous injuries on her.

Based on the incident, Mamed was detained by police officers, and a corresponding protocol was drawn up against him.

In his testimony, M. Akhmedov stated that he had asked his wife for money to buy vodka. When Asmer objected, a quarrel broke out between them. At that moment, Mamed struck the woman on the head with his fist. According to him, Asmer then pushed him away, forced him out of the room, and closed the door. However, Mamed shoved the door forcefully in order to enter the room again. The door hit Asmer in the temple area. As a result, the woman sustained several injuries.

Mamed noted that at the time of the incident he was under the influence of alcoholic beverages and that he repents of what he did.

According to the victim, Asmer, her husband Mamed, being dependent on alcoholic beverages, underwent treatment at a rehabilitation center for four months. She stated that she is currently filing a complaint and demanding her husband's detention.

By court decision, M. Akhmedov has been placed under administrative arrest for a term of 1 month.