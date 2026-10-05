Angelina Jolie showed satellite images of Gaza and spoke about the scale of destruction - PHOTO - VIDEO

The international human rights organization Human Rights Watch (HRW) has published Google Earth satellite images showing what is left of Gaza between 2023 and 2026.

«These images reflect what Human Rights Watch has reported earlier: Israel carried out large-scale destruction throughout Gaza, which, according to the organization, was deliberate in nature» - HRW noted in its commentary.

A similar post on the social network Instagram was made by the Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie, who noted the following: «Google Earth now makes it possible to see what happened to Gaza. Entire neighborhoods have been turned into ruins. Homes, schools, universities, hospitals, roads, water supply and sewage systems - the infrastructure on which people's lives depended - have been damaged or destroyed. According to UN satellite analysis, as of June 16, 2026, 82% of the buildings and structures in Gaza had been damaged. Approximately two thirds of them were deemed destroyed».

According to A. Jolie, with winter approaching, 1.98 million people, or 94% of Gaza's population, are in need of housing and essential items: «The delivery of humanitarian aid and materials for setting up temporary housing still faces restrictions and delays. Google Earth shows the scale of the destruction with extraordinary clarity. But the images cannot show what it means to live amid this destruction, what happened to the families who died, and what life is like for those who survived».

Angelina Jolie emphasizes that «what happens next matters»: «People need housing before winter arrives. Humanitarian aid must be delivered to civilians in the necessary volumes. Hospitals need medicines and medical supplies. It is also necessary to create conditions that will allow civilians to rebuild their homes, schools, hospitals and communities. The destruction is visible. The needs are known. What matters now is whether they will be met».

We note that in her post the actress tagged the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and the international humanitarian organization INARA.

Read on the topic:

Angelina Jolie expressed her position regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Angelina Jolie: «Gaza is turning from a prison into a mass grave» - PHOTO