 Photo Exhibition on Armenia’s Mine Warfare Against Azerbaijan Opens in Geneva - PHOTO | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Society

Photo Exhibition on Armenia’s Mine Warfare Against Azerbaijan Opens in Geneva - PHOTO

1news Staff12:18 - Today
Photo Exhibition on Armenia’s Mine Warfare Against Azerbaijan Opens in Geneva - PHOTO

On October 5, 2026, Azerbaijan’s “Gilavar” Photo Club Public Union opened a photo exhibition in Geneva, Switzerland, in front of the symbolic “Broken Chair” monument, which embodies the outcry of people suffering from all forms of armed violence, at Place des Nations, where the United Nations Office at Geneva is located.

The exhibition featured documentary photographs depicting the life stories of Azerbaijanis affected by Armenia’s mine warfare and the devastating consequences of mine explosions. In addition, foreign visitors viewing the exhibition in Geneva were presented with images depicting the vandalism and destruction perpetrated by Armenia in Azerbaijani territories during its 30-year occupation, as well as the new life and ongoing revival in these territories as a result of the large-scale reconstruction efforts undertaken by the Azerbaijani state.

Rashad Mehdiyev, head of the “Gilavar” Photo Club, said that these photographs call on the international community to mobilize for the declaration of a “mine-free world” as the 18th Sustainable Development Goal of the United Nations. He noted that 60 million people worldwide are still at risk from landmines and that Azerbaijan is among the countries most severely affected by mines. Armenia, which occupied part of Azerbaijan’s territory for many years, planted more than 1.5 million mines in these areas, which were also heavily contaminated with other explosive remnants of war. Armenia’s objective was to wage war against Azerbaijan’s civilian population. Mines discovered in settlements, cemeteries and other locations in the liberated territories, including booby-trap mines, are evidence of this; even the areas surrounding some of the mass graves discovered have been mined. Mines were planted for people seeking to find the remains of their loved ones in these places after years of separation and for those coming to visit them. This should be considered a crime against humanity.

Visitors to the exhibition were informed that, despite all calls to do so, Armenia does not provide accurate information or maps of mined areas. The fact that the overwhelming majority of mine incidents have occurred outside the areas indicated on the maps provided also demonstrates that most of these maps are false and unreliable. This activity in no way serves peace. After the 44-day war in 2020, the overwhelming majority of people killed in mine incidents in Azerbaijan have been civilians. It was also noted that the mine issue has become Azerbaijan’s biggest problem today. Following 30 years of looting and destruction by Armenia, the Azerbaijani state is carrying out large-scale reconstruction and development efforts in liberated Garabagh and East Zangezur and returning former internally displaced persons to their homes. However, the mine threat poses a serious obstacle to this process and is a source of danger to the lives and health of citizens. The extensive mined areas in Garabagh and East Zangezur are also causing significant damage to ecology and the environment, as well as to agriculture.

Visitors to the exhibition expressed their hope that Garabagh and East Zangezur would be declared mine-free regions in the near future.

The Azerbaijani NGO will continue its international campaign in other European countries, calling for the declaration of a “mine-free world” as the 18th Sustainable Development Goal of the United Nations.

The “Gilavar” Photo Club is a 2026 winner of the grant competition “Initiatives on the Problem of Mines and Unexploded Ordnance,” jointly announced by the Agency for State Support of Non-Governmental Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Karabakh Revival Fund.

 

Share:
459

In focus

President's Diary

President Ilham Aliyev receives UK Minister of State for Trade - PHOTO

Society

Photo Exhibition on Armenia’s Mine Warfare Against Azerbaijan Opens in Geneva - PHOTO

Politics

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry works to return the bodies of citizens killed on a ship in the Black Sea

Economy

Azerbaijani oil rises slightly in price

Society

The Czech Republic withdraws from Eurovision 2027

Photo Exhibition on Armenia’s Mine Warfare Against Azerbaijan Opens in Geneva - PHOTO

Renowned writer Jeffrey Archer dies

Coalition deploys 100 aircraft in Yemen

Editor's Choice

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

Stagnation in Azerbaijan's property market: developers keep raising prices while sales stand still

A new link: how Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are transforming the space from Beijing to Lisbon

News for you

Erdogan opens the "Azerbaijan" boulevard in Sanliurfa

Choosing a Dubai apartment from Baku: Propify Real Estate, Sobha Realty and Binghatti hold a two-day Roadshow on 24–25 October - PHOTO

Rainy weather expected in Azerbaijan tomorrow

Trump Tower Tbilisi Makes Spectacular Global Debut With Star-Studded Launch Celebration Overlooking Georgian Capital - PHOTO

Latest news

Pashinyan has high expectations from TRIPP

Today, 13:15

The Czech Republic withdraws from Eurovision 2027

Today, 13:00

President Ilham Aliyev receives UK Minister of State for Trade - PHOTO

Today, 12:48

Pashinyan expects the Armenian-Turkish border to open soon

Today, 12:45

High school student in Istanbul attacks peers with a knife: 5 people injured - PHOTO

Today, 12:43

Lukashenko demands results from scientists, not "fairy tales about tomorrow"

Today, 12:40

Two more merchant ships come under drone attack — this time off the coast of Bulgaria

Today, 12:25

Photo Exhibition on Armenia’s Mine Warfare Against Azerbaijan Opens in Geneva - PHOTO

Today, 12:18

Second Round: Another Brawl Breaks Out in Armenian Parliament - VIDEO - UPDATED

Today, 11:57

Houthis seize the home of the head of the country's presidential council

Today, 11:55

Turkey has handed over Korkut air defense systems to Ukraine

Today, 11:50

"This would not have happened in the absence of peace": Rubinyan assessed Azerbaijan's reaction to the serviceman's crossing into Armenia

Today, 11:40

The UN has warned about the threat of one natural phenomenon to more than 347 million children

Today, 11:25

Lithuania declares readiness to host a U.S. military base on a permanent basis

Today, 10:50

Large-scale drone attack on Moscow: one dead and several injured

Today, 10:40

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry works to return the bodies of citizens killed on a ship in the Black Sea

Today, 10:25

Trump allowed for the destruction of Los Angeles and San Diego in the war with Iran

Today, 10:10

Azerbaijani oil rises slightly in price

Today, 09:55

30 people killed in collision of two vessels in DR Congo

Today, 09:50

Azerbaijan and Russia discuss development of the North-South corridor

Today, 09:40
All news