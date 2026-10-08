Exhibition on Azerbaijan’s Mine Problem Opens in the Czech Republic - PHOTO

On October 7, 2026, the “Gilavar Photo Club” Public Union of Azerbaijan continued its international campaign calling for the declaration of a “mine-free world” as the 18th Sustainable Development Goal of the United Nations in Brno, the Czech Republic’s second-largest city.

An exhibition on Armenia’s mine warfare against Azerbaijan was opened in Brno in partnership with the “Land of Fire” Azerbaijani diaspora organization in the Czech Republic.

The exhibition featured documentary photographs depicting the life stories of Azerbaijanis affected by Armenia’s mine warfare and the devastating consequences of mine explosions.

Visitors were informed that the extensive contamination of Azerbaijani territories with mines by Armenia during the occupation and the continued failure of the other side to provide accurate mine maps are among the greatest obstacles to the safe return of Azerbaijanis to their native lands. It was noted that, as a practical expression of commitment to peace and in order to strengthen mutual trust, Armenia must demonstrate humanitarian responsibility and not conceal accurate mine maps.

The Brno exhibition also emphasized that the issues of mines and missing persons are closely interconnected, with civilians being the primary targets in both cases. To date, 32 mass graves have been discovered in the liberated territories, while forensic examinations of human remains have confirmed that the murdered Azerbaijanis had been subjected to torture.

The “Gilavar” Photo Club is a 2026 winner of the grant competition “Initiatives on the Problem of Mines and Unexploded Ordnance,” jointly announced by the Agency for State Support of Non-Governmental Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Karabakh Revival Fund, in partnership with ANAMA.