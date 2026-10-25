The reason judges recused themselves from the case of the deputy's son has been revealed

The reason why judges of the Khatai District Court refused to hear the case against Ahmed Alizade — the son of deputy Arzuhan Alizade — has been revealed.

As 1news.az reports with reference to Qafqazinfo, Ahmed Alizade, who was brought to criminal responsibility in connection with a mass brawl at a Baku cafe, has been charged under six articles of the Criminal Code.

He has been charged under Articles 218.1 and 218.2 (creation of a criminal association and participation in it), as well as 234.4.1 and 234.4.3 (illegal trafficking of narcotic substances in large and especially large amounts) and related articles on attempted commission of a crime.

According to the information, the reason for the judges' recusal was that the accused's brother, Orkhan Alizade, works as a judge in the same Khatai District Court.

In this connection, the case materials were sent to the Baku Court of Appeal. By decision of the appellate instance, the issue of selecting a preventive measure in the form of arrest against Ahmed Alizade was referred for consideration to the Nizami District Court.

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