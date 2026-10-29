 Three people held accountable over attack on media employees | 1news.az
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Three people held accountable over attack on media employees

Faiqa Mammadova16:50 - Today
Three people held accountable over attack on media employees

A criminal case has been opened in connection with the hooligan actions committed against employees of the "Real Analysis and Information Center" at a secondary school located in the Yasamal district.

As the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs told 1news.az in response to an inquiry, the 3 individuals who committed the incident have been identified and held accountable under the relevant article of the Criminal Code.

The police are continuing the necessary investigative measures with the aim of a full, comprehensive, and objective investigation of the incident, as well as giving a legal assessment of the actions of the participants in the conflict.

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