Three people held accountable over attack on media employees

A criminal case has been opened in connection with the hooligan actions committed against employees of the "Real Analysis and Information Center" at a secondary school located in the Yasamal district.

As the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs told 1news.az in response to an inquiry, the 3 individuals who committed the incident have been identified and held accountable under the relevant article of the Criminal Code.

The police are continuing the necessary investigative measures with the aim of a full, comprehensive, and objective investigation of the incident, as well as giving a legal assessment of the actions of the participants in the conflict.

Read on the topic:

The mother of the seventh-grader who died at a Baku school also died under tragic circumstances - UPDATED

The Baku Education Department commented on the attack on Real TV journalists near School No. 225

Attack on journalists near School No. 225: what punishment do the guilty face under the law?

The man who attacked journalists in Baku turned out to be a professional boxer

The Press Council issued a statement in connection with the incident at a Baku school

The deputy director of School No. 225 commented on the incident in the courtyard of the educational institution