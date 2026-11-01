Mass poisoning at a Baku restaurant: AFSA has launched an investigation

An investigation is underway in connection with suspected poisonings at the Qızıl Qaya restaurant located in Baku's Nizami district.

This was reported to Oxu.Az by the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency (AFSA).

"During the inspection carried out by agency employees at the restaurant, it was established that the overall sanitary and hygienic condition of the establishment is unsatisfactory, violations are permitted in the processing and storage of food products, and there are also risks of cross-contamination.

Samples have been taken for laboratory testing. The investigation is continuing," the agency's statement said.